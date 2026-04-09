Brampton carjacking attempt ends in shooting, 1 victim critical; teen charged

Peel police are investigating after an altercation led to a shooting in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 9, 2026 10:33 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2026 10:57 am.

Peel police have charged a 19‑year‑old Brampton man after a violent attempted carjacking on Monday left two young men wounded—one of them fighting for his life.

The incident unfolded just before noon on April 6 in Bramalea, near Central Park Drive and Glenvale Boulevard, where officers were dispatched following reports of a possible carjacking in progress.

According to investigators, two suspects approached a vehicle occupied by two men in their 20s and attempted to forcibly take it. The victims managed to speed away, but not before both were shot. One sustained non‑life‑threatening injuries, while the other remains in critical condition.

Responding officers quickly located one of the suspects, prompting a foot pursuit through the area. Police say the man was arrested shortly afterward and was found carrying a loaded illegal firearm capable of automatic fire.

The second suspect fled and remains at large. He is described as a male wearing dark clothing.

Police have identified the arrested suspect as Naesean Okoko, 19, of Brampton.

He is being held pending a bail hearing and faces a slate of serious charges, including attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of an opioid.

Investigators are urging anyone with information—whether eyewitness accounts, dashcam footage, or tips—to come forward.

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