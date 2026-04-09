Islanders top Maple Leafs 5-3 as Schaefer matches record for goals by rookie defenseman

New York Islanders' Calum Ritchie, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2026 9:52 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Schaefer tied the NHL record for goals by a rookie defenseman, and the Islanders defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Thursday night in Peter DeBoer’s first game as New York’s coach.

Cal Ritchie had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 13 saves as the Islanders snapped a four-game skid. Brayden Schenn, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Emil Heineman also scored, and Tony DeAngelo added two assists.

DeBoer was hired Sunday after the Islanders fired Patrick Roy amid a late-season slide that saw the team lose seven of 10 games. New York remains in contention for a wild-card playoff spot, trailing Ottawa by three points with three games left.

Steven Lorentz, Easton Cowan and Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto. Artur Akhtyamov made 39 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost their fifth straight.

Schaefer’s goal midway through the second period was his 23rd of the season to match Hall of Famer Brian Leetch’s record for a rookie defender, set in 1988-89 for the New York Rangers. His shot through Akhtyamov’s legs put the Islanders ahead 3-2.

Heineman scored late in the second for a two-goal advantage, and Ritchie added a power-play goal midway through the third period to put the game out of reach.

New York scored twice in the first five minutes to open the DeBoer era.

Schenn opened the scoring at 2:08 of the first period, finishing a feed from Ritchie on a delayed penalty. Pageau added a goal later in the period, depositing his own rebound to extend the Islanders’ lead to 2-0.

Up next

Maple Leafs host Florida on Saturday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man who admitted involvement in gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport gets 4 years

TORONTO — A man who admitted his role in the massive gold and cash heist from Toronto's Pearson airport has been sentenced to four years in prison. Court documents show that 44-year-old Arslan Chaudhary...

6h ago

Rosedale residents opt for private security amid rise in break-ins

Rosedale is one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in the city, and a prime reason why residents say it's a popular target for criminals. They say break-ins and car thefts have become a disturbingly common...

4h ago

Gas prices expected to drop 11 cents on Friday amid apparent ceasefire

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 cents to 175.9 cents/litre by Friday, but how long prices continue to fall is likely tied to the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week ceasefire was...

2h ago

Man charged after alleged hate-motivated assault in Toronto PATH walkway

Toronto police have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of a hate-motivated assault in the PATH underground pedestrian walkway earlier this year and a separate alleged assault this week. Police say...

8h ago

Top Stories

Man who admitted involvement in gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport gets 4 years

TORONTO — A man who admitted his role in the massive gold and cash heist from Toronto's Pearson airport has been sentenced to four years in prison. Court documents show that 44-year-old Arslan Chaudhary...

6h ago

Rosedale residents opt for private security amid rise in break-ins

Rosedale is one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in the city, and a prime reason why residents say it's a popular target for criminals. They say break-ins and car thefts have become a disturbingly common...

4h ago

Gas prices expected to drop 11 cents on Friday amid apparent ceasefire

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 cents to 175.9 cents/litre by Friday, but how long prices continue to fall is likely tied to the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The two-week ceasefire was...

2h ago

Man charged after alleged hate-motivated assault in Toronto PATH walkway

Toronto police have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of a hate-motivated assault in the PATH underground pedestrian walkway earlier this year and a separate alleged assault this week. Police say...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Rosedale residents opt for private security amid rise in break-ins

Residents in Toronto's affluent Rosedale neighbourhood say a recent rise in break-ins has prompted them to hire private security to patrol the area. Erica Natividad reports.

5h ago

1:15
Artemis II crew capture stunning new photo of the Milky Way

NASA revealed stunning new photos of the Milky Way captured by the Artemis II crew as they make their journey back to Earth.

9h ago

1:17
GTA gas prices expected to drop, drivers fed up with swinging prices

Gas prices in the GTA could drop by 11 cents to 175.9 cents/litre by Friday, however drivers are skeptical on how long this could last.

13h ago

2:40
Author fights to get fake social media accounts taken down

An author says it was nearly impossible to get fake TikTok accounts impersonating him removed from the social media site until he contacted Speakers Corner. Pat Taney has more.

13h ago

2:58
Thursday expected to be the warmest day of the week in GTA

The GTA will be getting a one-day double-digit warmup on Thursday before temperatures drop again to end the work week. CityNews weather specialist Stella Acquisto with the latest forecast.

11h ago

More Videos