Weekend need-to-know: Big Toronto sports weekend, closures on GO lines

A rare treat for Toronto sports fans this weekend as five professional teams are in action this weekend. Keep in mind, there are closures on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville GO lines this weekend and along the TTC’s Line 2. More details can be found below.

All five Toronto sports teams in action

Just a few times a year, five major Toronto sports franchise seasons will overlap, making for a busy weekend.

The Blue Jays will kick things off Friday night with the first game of three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. The first pitch will go out at just after 7 p.m. and the first 15,000 fans will receive a Jumpin’ George Springer bobblehead.

The series will continue with a 3:07 p.m. game Saturday where fans have the chance to get a Addison Barger Couch shirt and a 1:37 first pitch for Junior Jays Sunday.

The Toronto Sceptres will take on the Ottawa Charge at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday afternoon while just across the Exhibition grounds, the Toronto FC will face off against the FC Cincinnati at BMO Field. The match begins at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, at Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Maple Leafs will play one of their last home games of the NHL season Saturday night against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.

The Raptors will play their last game of the season on Sunday night against the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the playoffs, starting next week.

One Of A Kind Spring Show

The One of a Kind show is back for your spring refresh.

The biannual show returns to the Enercare Centre this weekend and brings an exciting lineup of talented artisans and new makers from coast to coast.

Attendees can support small businesses and shop for unique pieces made with love.

A full list of vendors and events can be found on their website.

Canadian Latin Fest 2026

Nathan Phillips Square will once again play host to Canadian Latin Fest this weekend.

The celebration will put a spotlight on the cultural identity and contributions of Latin Canadians. The festival will feature live music, dance, food, art and meaningful cultural tributes including a parade, wall mural and a memorial tribute to Latin American soldiers and civilians.

There will be over 20 free performances, a kids’ zone and Latin multicultural food vendors.

It kicks off at 12 p.m. on Sunday and runs until 9 p.m.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Keele to St George stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, April 11 to Sunday, April 12 due to planned signal work.

Lakeshore East GO

Metrolinx says train service will be suspended from Saturday until end of service Sunday between Durham College Oshawa and Union Station.

Full details about the closure can be found here.

Stouffville GO

GO trains won’t be running between Old Elm and Union stations starting on Saturday until end of service on Sunday.

Full details about the closure can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.