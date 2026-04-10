Sections of Lake Shore Boulevard East closed April 11-17 for construction

If your commute involves driving along Lake Shore Boulevard East, keep in mind there will be a series of lane closures along the roadway starting Friday night and into next week.

The first closure will take place between the Don Roadway/Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Carlaw Avenue from Friday to Sunday. The City said this closure is for a reconstruction project led by Waterfront Toronto.

For the most part, the closures will be intermittent and at least one lane will be open each way at all times.

However, on Saturday, all eastbound lanes will be closed from the Don Roadway/DVP to Saulter Street from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers coming off the DVP onto Lake Shore won’t be able to turn east. Instead, they will have to head south down the Don Roadway to Commissioners Street and then rejoin the eastbound Lake Shore anywhere east of Saulter.

Starting on Monday, other closures will be in effect along Lake Shore East for what the City is calling “routine Gardiner Expressway testing.” Below is a full list:

From 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, to 5 a.m. on Monday, April 13, one lane will be closed in each direction from Parliament Street to Lower Sherbourne Street.

From 11 p.m. on Monday, April 13, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, and from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, two eastbound lanes will be closed from Cherry Street to Parliament Street.

From 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, and from 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, to 5 a.m. on Friday, April 17, two westbound lanes will be closed from Cherry Street to Parliament Street.

The City said a separate road closure will also be in effect along Lake Shore Boulevard West from 11 p.m. on Friday, April 10, until 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, to allow for the crane hoisting of HVAC equipment. Two westbound Lake Shore lanes will be closed from Ellis Avenue to Windermere Avenue.

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