1 person arrested following ‘violent incident’ at University of Ottawa

One person is in custody following a suspicious incident that forced a lockdown of the campus at the University of Ottawa late Friday.

The university issued an alert to students on its emergency alert website and app just after 5 p.m. Friday, saying there was a “violent incident” occurring at the campus. Students were told to “get inside a building immediately,” and to “take cover and remain silent until authorities instruct otherwise.”

“If a violent attacker is close by, be ready to run, hide or, if your life is in imminent danger, defend yourself by any means necessary until you can get away,” read the alert.

Ottawa police confirmed they were investigating a “suspicious incident” in the area of Nicholas Street and Laurier Avenue.

Just after 7 p.m., police said one person had been taken into custody.

“There are no injuries to report and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” police said in a social media post without providing any further details.

“We recognize the concern this incident caused for students, faculty, staff, and their loved ones.”

The lockdown at the university has been lifted.