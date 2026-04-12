Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most versatile Bollywood singers, dies at 92

FILE - Indian Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle attends the Music launch of Bhosle's film ëMaií in Mumbai, India, Jan. 22, 2013. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2026 6:20 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2026 1:44 pm.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most versatile Bollywood singers whose performances shaped the country’s musical memory and modern cinema, has died. She was 92.

The legendary singer across genres died Sunday of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Pratit Samdani, a physician at the hospital said. Her son, Anand Bhosle, told reporters that her last rites will be performed on Monday.

Asha was admitted at the hospital on late Saturday with a chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said in a social media post.

Asha’s timeless voice resonated across a film-obsessed India for nearly eight decades, recorded on about 12,000 songs. She boldly embraced cabaret and Western-influenced melodies to forge a distinct musical identity that stood uniquely apart from her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, herself a legendary voice revered as the “Melody Queen.”

Asha’s death was widely condoled.

“I am deeply saddened” by her passing, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a social media post.

“Her unique musical journey spanning decades has enriched our cultural heritage and touched the hearts of countless people around the world,” Modi said. “From soulful melodies to spirited compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance.”

Born on Sept. 8, 1933, Asha Bhosle was initiated into music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar, who was also a trained singer. All her four siblings became accomplished singers and musicians.

Asha’s first marriage, in 1949, ended in separation in 1960. Her second marriage was to iconic music composer R.D. Burman in 1980. She is survived by a son and grandchildren.

The Associated Press

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