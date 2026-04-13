Brad Treliving, Jason Spezza to help manage Team Canada at world championships

Brad Treliving wasn’t out of work for long.

Treliving, fired a couple of weeks ago as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, will join Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza as part of the management team of Team Canada at the upcoming world championships, Hockey Canada announced Monday.

Treliving and Spezza will join Hockey Canada’s Scott Salmond and Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

Treliving last represented Canada in 2016, and Spezza is set to make his international management debut.

Dubas, who was replaced by Treliving as GM of the Leafs before moving on to the Penguins, held management roles with Hockey Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, 4 Nations Face-Off, and 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Championships.

The 2026 IIHF World Championship is scheduled for May 15-31 in Zürich and Fribourg, Switzerland. Canada opens the tournament against Sweden on May 15.

The coaching staff has yet to be announced.