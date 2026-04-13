CRTC requires companies to notify customers when contracts, discounts near end

GATINEAU — Canada’s telecommunications regulator is mandating that service providers notify customers before their contracts, discounts or promotions end.

The CRTC says the move is meant to prevent bill shock and allow customers to better understand their options when there’s an upcoming change to the amount they pay for cellphone and internet service.

The notifications must include a list of other available plans and how to access them.

The requirement also applies to situations when a customer is roaming internationally and their data usage reaches a $50 threshold.

It’s one of a variety of consumer protection measures the CRTC has been considering since late 2024, and it says further measures are on the way to make it easier for consumers to shop for and compare internet and cellphone plans.

Last month, the regulator announced it will prevent companies from charging customers a fee when they cancel, change or activate plans, starting June 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press