CRTC requires companies to notify customers when contracts, discounts near end

A public hearing of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2026 11:36 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 11:46 am.

GATINEAU — Canada’s telecommunications regulator is mandating that service providers notify customers before their contracts, discounts or promotions end.

The CRTC says the move is meant to prevent bill shock and allow customers to better understand their options when there’s an upcoming change to the amount they pay for cellphone and internet service.

The notifications must include a list of other available plans and how to access them.

The requirement also applies to situations when a customer is roaming internationally and their data usage reaches a $50 threshold.

It’s one of a variety of consumer protection measures the CRTC has been considering since late 2024, and it says further measures are on the way to make it easier for consumers to shop for and compare internet and cellphone plans.

Last month, the regulator announced it will prevent companies from charging customers a fee when they cancel, change or activate plans, starting June 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto set for its warmest week of the year as spring temperatures surge

Toronto is heading into what's expected to be its warmest week of the year so far, with daytime highs soaring well above seasonal norms and a stretch of windy, unsettled weather carrying the city through...

4h ago

Police investigating hit-and-run in Brampton, man in critical condition

A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life‑threatening injuries after a hit‑and‑run collision in Brampton early Monday. Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the pedestrian was struck...

2h ago

Crash on Hwy. 427 in Etobicoke leaves driver critically injured

A 24-year-old man from Oshawa is critically injured following a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke on Monday morning that forced the closure of a key highway ramp. The collision, which was reported around...

2h ago

Ontario to boost injured worker benefits, extend coverage beyond age 65

TORONTO — Ontario workers who are injured on the job could soon receive higher loss-of-earnings benefits, under legislation the labour minister plans to introduce. David Piccini says it would be the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto set for its warmest week of the year as spring temperatures surge

Toronto is heading into what's expected to be its warmest week of the year so far, with daytime highs soaring well above seasonal norms and a stretch of windy, unsettled weather carrying the city through...

4h ago

Police investigating hit-and-run in Brampton, man in critical condition

A man in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life‑threatening injuries after a hit‑and‑run collision in Brampton early Monday. Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the pedestrian was struck...

2h ago

Crash on Hwy. 427 in Etobicoke leaves driver critically injured

A 24-year-old man from Oshawa is critically injured following a crash on Highway 427 in Etobicoke on Monday morning that forced the closure of a key highway ramp. The collision, which was reported around...

2h ago

Ontario to boost injured worker benefits, extend coverage beyond age 65

TORONTO — Ontario workers who are injured on the job could soon receive higher loss-of-earnings benefits, under legislation the labour minister plans to introduce. David Piccini says it would be the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Rain gives way to warmer temperatures on Monday

The day starts off with rain but then some sunny breaks as the temperature climbs to the low 20s, kicking off what's expected to be a warm week ahead. Stella Acquisto has the latest and long-range forecast.

4h ago

2:06
Rain and above seasonal temperatures to start the week

A cloudy start on Monday with light rain in the morning, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud for the remainder of the day.

17h ago

2:00
Body recovered after boat capsized at Brampton conservation area

The body of a man in his 30s was recovered after a canoe capsized Saturday night in the lake at Brampton’s Heart Lake Conservation Park. Police say a woman who was also in the canoe was safely rescued.

20h ago

1:59
Rainy conditions Sunday usher in stretch of wet weather

Spring showers return on Sunday across the GTA and into the start of next week. Despite the stormy conditions, the upcoming week looks to be the mildest of the month.

April 11, 2026 6:48 pm EST EST

2:38
Protesters rally against Ontario's closure of supervised consumption sites

Advocates and community members rallied in downtown Toronto on Saturday in opposition to the Ford government's plan to defund supervised consumption sites. Rhianne Campbell reports.

April 11, 2026 10:07 pm EST EST

More Videos