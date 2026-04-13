Ontario to boost injured worker benefits, extend coverage beyond age 65

Labour Minister David Piccini attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted April 13, 2026 10:46 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 11:21 am.

TORONTO — Ontario workers who are injured on the job could soon receive higher loss-of-earnings benefits, under legislation the labour minister plans to introduce.

David Piccini says it would be the first increase to income replacement benefits in nearly 30 years.

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board loss-of-earnings benefits would rise from 85 per cent of a worker’s take-home pay to 90 per cent.

Piccini’s proposed changes to labour laws would also allow workers to continue receiving supports if they plan to keep working past 65, instead of automatically losing them at that age.

Piccini is expected to announce a package of labour law changes in the coming days.

He has also recently announced that the province intends to extend workplace safety and insurance coverage to health-care and support workers in privately run retirement homes and group homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

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