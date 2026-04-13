Blue Jays acquire Lenyn Sosa from White Sox

Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa. Photo: MLB.com.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 13, 2026 1:24 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 1:29 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired infielder Lenyn Sosa from the Chicago White Sox on Monday, the team announced.

The Blue Jays are sending minor-leaguer Jordan Rich and a player to be named later to Chicago. Starting pitcher Shane Bieber was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.

Sosa, 26, played parts of five seasons with the White Sox, debuting in 2022. The infielder hit 22 home runs, 20 doubles and finished with a team-high 75 RBIs in 140 games in 2025.

Sosa played in 12 games with the White Sox in 2026 prior to being dealt to Toronto.

The Blue Jays enter Tuesday’s series in Milwaukee off to a disappointing 6-9 start, dropping two straight to the Minnesota Twins. Toronto is navigating several notable injuries, most recently placing George Springer on the 10-day injured list with a fractured toe.

Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger, Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, Anthony Santander and Bieber are the other key names out with various injuries, some long-term.

The Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman on Tuesday against the Brewers, who will counter with the hard-throwing Jacob Misiorowski. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.

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