2 people in life-threatening condition after crash involving transport truck in Brampton
Posted April 14, 2026 4:05 pm.
Two people have been rushed to hospital after an SUV collided with a transport truck in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.
Peel police were called to Williams Parkway and Airport Road around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Two occupants of the SUV, a male and female, have been taken to a trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition.
The intersection is closed as police investigate.