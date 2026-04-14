York Region pastor among 15 charged in coordinated fraud targeting homelessness prevention program: police

A York Region Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. YRP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 14, 2026 8:52 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2026 8:53 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say 15 people are facing a combined slate of fraud‑related charges after an investigation uncovered an organized scheme that allegedly siphoned nearly $100,000 from a regional program designed to help people experiencing homelessness.

The probe — dubbed Project Great One — began in April 2025 after York Region staff flagged suspicious applications submitted to the Homeless Prevention Program (HPP), a service intended for residents who are homeless or at risk and not receiving other forms of social assistance.

A review found numerous applications containing falsified information, with investigators determining that approximately $99,600 had been fraudulently claimed between January and December 2024.

Police say the suspects acted in a coordinated manner, prompting officers to execute search warrants at 12 homes and on 10 vehicles across the GTA. Fifteen people have now been charged.

Related:

At the centre of the investigation, police allege, is 38‑year‑old Isaac Oppong of Vaughan, identified as the principal suspect. According to investigators, Oppong served as a pastor at Miracle Arena for All Nations from 2018 until 2025 and is believed to have used his position to recruit others into the scheme.

Oppong faces charges including fraud, six counts of identity fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The 14 others charged — from Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Burlington, Richmond Hill, Ajax and St. Catharines — face various combinations of fraud, identity fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, false pretence and use of forged documents.

Police say the investigation remains active and believe additional victims or participants may still be unidentified. They are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy rainfall, flooding risk returns as special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Toronto and several surrounding GTHA communities are under a special weather statement on Tuesday as another round of heavy rain moves through the region, bringing the risk of flooding in some areas. Environment...

1h ago

Toronto police use genetic genealogy to identify man found dead in Lake Ontario 34 years ago

Toronto police say they have identified human remains discovered in the city's Inner Harbour more than three decades ago, marking the latest breakthrough in a growing effort to resolve long‑standing...

1h ago

Carney secures Liberal majority government with 3 byelection wins in Ontario, Quebec

The federal Liberals won all three byelections being held Monday night in Ontario and Quebec, giving Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government. The University-Rosedale byelection was called early...

9h ago

Ontario planning massive jail expansion, internal government documents show

Ontario is planning a massive expansion of jails over the next few decades, The Canadian Press has learned. The province's jails are bursting and have been significantly over capacity for years, with...

3h ago

Top Stories

Heavy rainfall, flooding risk returns as special weather statement issued for Toronto and GTHA

Toronto and several surrounding GTHA communities are under a special weather statement on Tuesday as another round of heavy rain moves through the region, bringing the risk of flooding in some areas. Environment...

1h ago

Toronto police use genetic genealogy to identify man found dead in Lake Ontario 34 years ago

Toronto police say they have identified human remains discovered in the city's Inner Harbour more than three decades ago, marking the latest breakthrough in a growing effort to resolve long‑standing...

1h ago

Carney secures Liberal majority government with 3 byelection wins in Ontario, Quebec

The federal Liberals won all three byelections being held Monday night in Ontario and Quebec, giving Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government. The University-Rosedale byelection was called early...

9h ago

Ontario planning massive jail expansion, internal government documents show

Ontario is planning a massive expansion of jails over the next few decades, The Canadian Press has learned. The province's jails are bursting and have been significantly over capacity for years, with...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

12:51
Scarborough-Southwest's Doly Begum calls for unity in victory speech

Toronto's Scarborough-Southwest Liberal candidate Doly Begum called for unity during uncertain global times in her byelection victory speech.

10h ago

9:08
Liberals secure majority government after Toronto byelection win: CityNews projects

Toronto's University-Rosedale Liberal candidate Danielle Martin has secured Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government after CityNews projected a Liberal win in her riding.

11h ago

6:22
Carney's growing popularity: Analyst explains what's behind the Liberals' boost

Canada Pulse Insights CEO John Wright breaks down what's behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's steady incline in the polls as he nears his first year at the helm.

12h ago

2:52
Heavy rain, warm temperatures expected Tuesday

Heavy rain and potential storms are expected to start the day before sunshine pokes through in the afternoon. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:45
Brampton attracting big investments in aerospace and defence industries

With the Stellantis plant on pause, Brampton’s economic diversification efforts have kicked into overdrive- and the city has quickly developed an ecosystem of advanced manufacturing in the defence industry.

15h ago

More Videos