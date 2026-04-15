Father, son charged after police seize re‑VINed stolen vehicles in Milton

Amer Kunda (right) and Sameil Kunda are facing charges, Halton police said on Wednesday. Photo: HRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 15, 2026 10:52 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2026 10:58 am.

A father and son are facing charges after police uncovered two re‑VINed stolen vehicles and a trail of forged documents linked to a months‑long investigation in Milton.

Halton Regional Police say the probe began in November 2025, when officers identified irregularities in Ministry of Transportation records tied to two vehicles registered to a local company. Investigators later determined the registrations had been obtained using fraudulent bills of sale and fake employment letters, documents police say were provided without the company’s knowledge.

The investigation led officers to two stolen vehicles: a 2023 Ford F‑150 reported stolen from Mississauga and a 2021 Dodge Charger stolen from Windsor. Both had their Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) altered, authorities said.

Police first arrested 55‑year‑old Amer Kunda of Orangeville on Feb. 4, 2026. He is charged with two counts of possessing property obtained by crime with an obliterated VIN, five counts of uttering forged documents, three counts of disobeying a court order, and driving while under suspension.

In March, investigators laid additional charges against his son, 28‑year‑old Sameil Kunda of Milton, who is accused of uttering forged documents and driving while under suspension.

Both men have been released pending future court appearances.

Halton police say the investigation is ongoing and believe additional offences may come to light. Photos of the accused have been circulated as part of the appeal for further information.

Anyone with knowledge of the case is urged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service.

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