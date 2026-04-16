Privacy Commissioner says stronger data laws needed as Canada readies for Chinese EVs

Privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 16, 2026 2:54 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2026 3:02 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s privacy commissioner says he hopes laws around private sector data sharing are strengthened as the federal government prepares to open the domestic market to Chinese electric vehicles.

Speaking to the standing committee on science and research, Philippe Dufresne said he hopes that Parliament will modernize private sector privacy laws on a number of fronts, including with stronger enforcement abilities.

He says Canada lacks a cross-border data transfer rule regime that is as rigorous as jurisdictions such as Quebec and Europe.

Dufresne’s comments come after Canada reached a deal with China to dramatically lower tariffs on 49,000 EVs a year from the country, a move that has raised concerns about data privacy and surveillance in the heavily connected vehicles.

He says questions about data sharing are part of the modern car-buying experience, but that Canadians shouldn’t have to sacrifice privacy for a cheaper car.

The privacy commissioner says more can be done to make sure Canadians are aware of what data is being collected and shared, and that the agency has sponsored research to look at what automotive companies of all kinds are gathering.

“Generally speaking, I find that the consent and the information sharing for Canadians in terms of their privacy, in many cases, could be stronger,” said Dufresne.

“I am hoping that government and parliament will modernize private sector privacy law on a number of fronts. We need stronger enforcement rules. It’s quite a notable gap that Canada, almost alone, we lack the ability for my office to issue orders, or to issue fines.”

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