City confirms explosion at Downsview Park was part of Drake video shoot, councillor calls it ‘alarming’

Instagram screengrab. @champagnepapi

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 17, 2026 5:48 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2026 5:54 pm.

A large explosion at Downsview Park on Thursday night was part of a “Project Bot” video shoot by Toronto rapper, Drake, the City of Toronto tells CityNews.

The City says a Special effects (SPFX) permit was issued for the production.

“We can confirm a production associated with the artist known as Drake was working at this location,” a city spokesperson said.

“Any productions planning to use pyrotechnics are required to work with Toronto Fire for approval, and with Toronto Police Services to include a paid duty police officer.”

“As is standard before filming starts, production must issue written notice of filming to affected residents, occupants, businesses owners, and BIAs a minimum of 48 hours before their earliest arrival.”

Flyers notifying residents of the planned explosion were circulated (pictured below), and Downsview Park said it shared “advance notifications” about the filming through its website and social media channels.

Despite those efforts, Ward 6 – York Centre councillor, James Pasternak, expressed concerns about the shoot and a lack of communication with residents.

“While there was no risk to public safety and the fire was controlled, I know it was alarming,” he said in a social media post.

Pasternak said his office is in contact with federal Crown corporation, Canada Lands Company (CLC), to “improve communication and prevent this level of disruption moving forward.”

CLC specializes in real estate, development and attractions management.

In a message posted on Friday, Downsview Park issued an apology “to our neighbours and the surrounding community for the distress that may have been caused by last night’s third‑party film shoot at Downsview Park, which included a blast effect and loud noises.”

“We understand that the unexpected sounds were alarming and unsettling for many and we are sorry the disruption this may have caused.

“While there was never any risk to public safety—and Toronto Police Service and Toronto Fire Services were involved — we recognize that this does not lessen the impact the experience had on those affected … we acknowledge that our communication did not reach everyone who was impacted, and for that we truly apologize.” 

Meanwhile, Drake posted photos of the blast and the subsequent cloud of smoke that rose over the site on his Instagram account.

Instagram screengrab. @champagnepapi

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirmed that the explosion was part of a “controlled incident” but wouldn’t divulge if any 911 calls were placed in relation to the blast.

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