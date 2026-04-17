Wealthsimple’s new X partnership brings opportunities, and risks, experts say

TORONTO — A new partnership Wealthsimple has struck with social media platform X could greatly expand the finance company’s reach — but some critics are raising concerns about the risk for investors.

Through the partnership, Wealthsimple says customers who have its app on their phone can click stock tags on X and be taken to a page that shows the share’s performance. It also has a button that leads to the fintech’s platform, where they can trade shares.

Marius Zoican, the Canada Research Chair in financial technology at the University of Calgary, says the arrangement will expose Wealthsimple to an even bigger audience as it continues to square off against the country’s big banks.

He says the partnership may attract new customers to Wealthsimple, while existing investors could get drawn into making more trades.

But he and others worry the partnership also makes it easier to trade on information users post on X, which might not always be true and could place investors in a financial bind if they risk too much based on poor advice.

Asked about the concerns, Wealthsimple spokesperson Juanita Leon says in an email that self-directed traders are increasingly confident, engaged and doing their own research.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press