Toronto FC tallies late to salvage 3-3 draw with visiting Austin FC

Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea (left) is congratulated on his goal by teammate Malik Henry (right) during second half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday April 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

Posted April 18, 2026 3:56 pm.

Toronto FC scored three goals in the second half to extend its unbeaten streak to six games with a 3-3 draw against Austin FC on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field.

Daniel Salloi, Richie Laryea and Kobe Franklin scored for TFC. Jonathan Bell, Facundo Torres and Christian Ramirez tallied for Austin FC.

Franklin scored with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box in the 88th minute to pull Toronto even. Neither team scored over 10-plus minutes of injury time. 

TFC, which has three wins and three draws over its streak, is also unbeaten at BMO Field over 12 games dating back to June 25, 2025.

The match saw a flurry of offence in the second half, with five of the six goals scored in the final 45 minutes.

Trailing 1-0 at the half, TFC drew even when Salloi scored in the 52nd minute. With Toronto applying pressure, Laryea put his team ahead in the 67th minute with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box that beat Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

Torres tied it in the 78th minute and Ramirez, on as a substitute, gave the visitors the lead four minutes later. 

Austin FC opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Bell beat goalkeeper Luka Gavran.

Austin nearly added to the lead moments later but Gavran made a sprawling kick-save on striker Myrto Uzuni near the top of the penalty area.

Toronto had four shots on goal in the opening 15 minutes and finished with six in the half.

TFC has two more home games over the next week. The club will host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday and Atlanta United on April 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2026. 

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