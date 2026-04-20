Baby dies after being found inside car without vital signs: Toronto police

A baby has died after being found inside a vehicle in Leslieville without vital signs Monday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the area of Jones Avenue and Queen Street East area for a medical call for a baby in distress.

Emergency services provided life-saving measures before the baby was rushed to hospital by emergency run. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the baby was pronounced dead.

Both the parents are currently at the hospital with the baby. The age and the gender of the baby was not immediately known.

No further details have been released, but police say they are actively investigating the situation.

“We understand that this is a very tragic and unfortunate incident,” read a statement from Toronto police.