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‘I got shot!’: Fairview Mall security guard shot after intervening in jewellery store robbery

Toronto Police Inspector Kristy Smith said a security guard, in plain clothes, was shot in an attempted jewellery theft incident at Fairview Mall.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 21, 2026 10:41 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2026 1:28 pm.

A security guard at CF Fairview Mall in North York was shot on Tuesday morning after he confronted a suspect who had just robbed a jewellery store in the mall, Toronto police confirm.

Officers were called to the mall at 1800 Sheppard Avenue East just after 10 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, but is now listed as stable, Hold-Up Squad Inspector, Kristy Smith, said in an afternoon update.

“Based on the information we have so far, it appears that the suspect attended the mall just before opening with the intent of robbing a jewellery store,” Smith explained.

“As the suspect was fleeing, he was confronted by a member of the mall’s security team, during that interaction the security guard was shot.”

Smith said the guard was shot in the mid-section.

The suspect, described as a white male, between five foot six and six feet tall, fled in a white van.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, a blue baseball hat and a white medical mask.

Smith said she believes the suspect, who escaped with a quantity of jewellery, was working alone and no other suspects are being sought.  

A witness who works in the mall told CityNews the guard was shot near the Michael Hill jewellery store.

“I just saw the victim fall down after the gunshot. I got outside and called 911. He was screaming ‘I got shot’ and there was blood coming out.”

“The person who got shot works for security, plain clothes,” he said.

Smith confirmed that the Michael Hill jewellery has been targeted in the past.

“I can tell you it has been subject to robberies in the past,” she said. 

The scene outside Fairview Mall after a shooting on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Afua Baah/CityNews
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