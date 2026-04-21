Mexico’s Sheinbaum promises investigation into shooting that killed Canadian tourist

Forensic workers remove a victim's body from a pyramid after authorities said a gunman opened fire in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Monday, April 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2026 5:34 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2026 6:52 am.

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has promised an investigation into the shooting at a set of historic pyramids that killed one Canadian tourist and wounded another.

Sheinbaum wrote on social media that Monday’s shooting at the site of the Teotihuacán pyramids “deeply pains” her government and said she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy.

Mexican officials identified the shooter to The Associated Press as 27-year-old Julio Cesar Jasso of Mexico, who later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Video and photos published by local news outlets show a gunman standing atop one of the pyramids while dozens of tourists ducked for cover.

The Security Cabinet of Mexico says on social media 13 people, including a Canadian they listed as 29-year-old Delicia Li de Yong, were taken to hospital.

The Teotihuacan pyramids are a series of massive structures built by three different ancient civilizations on the outskirts of Mexico City that drew more than 1.8 million international visitors last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

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