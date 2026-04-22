Manitoba First Nation mother demands answers after newborn taken by CFS

Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation mother Heather Helen Beaulieu says Manitoba Child and Family Services took her newborn son away days after giving birth to him (Submitted by: Heather Helen Beaulieu)

By News Staff

Posted April 22, 2026 7:21 pm.

Last Updated April 22, 2026 7:39 pm.

A Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation mother demands answers after she claims her newborn baby was taken away from the Portage District General Hospital without explanation last week.

Heather Helen Beaulieu says her son Frank Jake Beaulieu Jr. was born on April 15 at 10:09 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

Beaulieu says he was healthy. Her family was happy.

That was until the Child and Family Services (CFS) came to her hospital room and took the newborn away, Beaulieu says.

Sheldon Desjarlais, a spokesperson for the family, says Beaulieu wasn’t given any paperwork.

“The case worker didn’t get back to her after they apprehended the child, and they didn’t talk to her and explain anything at all,” Desjarlais said.

“They just took the baby with no questions asked. Nothing at all.”

Beaulieu says she lost her first child to CFS when she was 16 years old due to drug use. But she says this time around, she was clean during her entire pregnancy and doesn’t know why this happened to her again.

“It made me cry, I didn’t want to let my son go when I really wanted him to come home with me,” Beaulieu said.

CFS told CityNews in a statement, “We are working with the family to ensure that all actions taken are in the best interest of the child and everyone involved. We recognize the impact these situations have on families and communities, and we remain committed to respectful, culturally appropriate, and supportive approaches moving forward!”

Beaulieu claims she has not been given access to medical or drug test results and is requesting further drug testing to prove her case.

“They should have disclosed that information to her and letting her know that ‘hey we are here to take your child because of drug use from the past, or you tested positive,’” Desjarlais said. “But nothing like that, the doctors did not disclose that information.”

Manitoba officially ended the practice of birth alerts on July 1, 2020, and was replaced with what the province says was preventative and community-based support for families.

Birth alerts were used to notify hospitals and CFS agencies of the need for further assessment before a newborn is discharged to the care of the parent who has been assessed as “high risk.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Families said, “Our first priority is always to have newborns supported at home with their families whenever it is safe to do so.”

The family hopes they have answers soon and will keep fighting until they get their baby back.

“She deserves her child. Every child matters. Every child deserves a second chance to live with their mother. No child should have no mother, no father,” Desjarlais said.

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