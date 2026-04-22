Pickering mayor files complaint after Coun. Lisa Robinson’s video on Kamloops residential school sparks outrage

Photo: Lisa Robinson/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 22, 2026 8:49 am.

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe has filed a formal complaint with the city’s integrity commissioner after Coun. Lisa Robinson published a video questioning findings related to the former Kamloops Residential School — the latest in a long line of controversies involving the Ward 1 councillor.

Robinson posted a nearly four-minute video titled “215 ‘Mass Graves’ at Kamloops: Zero Bodies Found After 5 Years — The Lie Exposed” on her YouTube page on April 9. In it, she repeatedly questions the validity of the findings and the reporting that first emerged in May 2021.

“We were told a nightmare, and we reacted with horror. Now we know the nightmare was exaggerated, manipulated, and unproven. The real tragedy is the loss of trust, the pain inflicted on everyone and the mischance of honest remembrance,” Robinson said in the video.

In a statement issued Monday, Ashe said Robinson’s remarks caused harm to Indigenous community members, survivors, and families, calling her comments “deeply hurtful” and incompatible with the city’s commitment to reconciliation.

Ashe emphasized that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission documented the systemic abuses of residential schools through testimony from more than 6,500 survivors and witnesses, and that these truths “are not matters for political speculation or denial.”

The mayor confirmed he has filed an official complaint with the integrity commissioner, who will now review the matter independently. Ashe also said the city is in discussions with Indigenous partners about how to support healing and reaffirmed Pickering’s commitment to “truth, compassion, humility, and friendship.”

Robinson has been sanctioned multiple times in recent years, including a 90‑day pay suspension in 2024 for conduct violations and a prior 60‑day suspension in 2023 for comments deemed transphobic and homophobic.

Lisa Robinson
Lisa Robinson is a city councillor for Ward One in Pickering, Ont.

Robinson pushes back, accuses mayor of misrepresenting her remarks

In her own statement, Robinson accused Ashe of “deliberately misrepresenting” her comments and said she has never denied the documented harms of residential schools.

Robinson argued that her video focused specifically on the 2021 announcement by Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation regarding 215 potential burial sites detected through ground‑penetrating radar. She claimed the First Nation’s February 2026 update shows “zero confirmed human remains,” and said questioning the evidence is not denialism.

“Real reconciliation cannot be built on preliminary radar anomalies presented as proven mass graves,” Robinson said, adding that elected officials should not be “silenced” for asking questions.

She said she welcomes the integrity commissioner’s review, stating, “Facts matter, and Canadians deserve them.”

The integrity commissioner will now determine whether Robinson’s latest comments breach Pickering’s Code of Conduct. If so, she could face another suspension — her ninth since 2022.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto fire crews hose down, break apart large ice sculpture teasing Drake album after complaints

A statement by Toronto Fire Services Chief Jim Jessop said there were 'dangerous and unsafe activities' happening at the ice sculpture.

1h ago

Etobicoke residents accuse developer of 'gaming the system' in fight over controversial eightplex

A sprawling residential structure in Etobicoke — stretching more than 100 feet and occupying nearly the entire lot — has become the centre of a heated dispute between neighbours and the developer behind...

1h ago

Air Canada jet forced into emergency climb after near‑miss with U.S. flight at JFK airport

A close call at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming...

updated

19m ago

Suspect sought after alleged assault of female youth on York Region bus

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a suspect following an alleged assault of a female youth in Thornhill last week. Officers were notified of an incident in the Yonge Street and Royal Orchard...

12m ago

Top Stories

Toronto fire crews hose down, break apart large ice sculpture teasing Drake album after complaints

A statement by Toronto Fire Services Chief Jim Jessop said there were 'dangerous and unsafe activities' happening at the ice sculpture.

1h ago

Etobicoke residents accuse developer of 'gaming the system' in fight over controversial eightplex

A sprawling residential structure in Etobicoke — stretching more than 100 feet and occupying nearly the entire lot — has become the centre of a heated dispute between neighbours and the developer behind...

1h ago

Air Canada jet forced into emergency climb after near‑miss with U.S. flight at JFK airport

A close call at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon forced an American Airlines‑operated regional jet and an Air Canada Express flight to abort their landings after coming...

updated

19m ago

Suspect sought after alleged assault of female youth on York Region bus

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a suspect following an alleged assault of a female youth in Thornhill last week. Officers were notified of an incident in the Yonge Street and Royal Orchard...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Fairview Mall security guard shot after confronting alleged jewellery store robber

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

13h ago

3:57
Drake's ice sculpture draws crowds and concerns

Toronto police say officers were called for crowd control after people climbed a 25-foot-high ice sculpture set up in the downtown core, teasing Drake’s new album. Audra Brown reports.

11h ago

1:47
How long could it take for Drake's ice structure to melt?

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai explains how long it could take for Drake's massive ice structure to melt, without the involvement of fire-throwing or axe-wielding fans.

17h ago

1:30
Mexico shooting suspect planned attack, had pamphlets of Columbine shooting: police

Mexican authorities say they believe the shooting at the Teotihuacán pyramids was planned, citing the gunman had pamphlets about the 1999 Columbine high school shooting.

19h ago

1:47
Fairview mall shooting: Security guard shot in attempted jewellery theft

Toronto Police Inspector Kristy Smith said a security guard, in plain clothes, was shot in an attempted jewellery theft incident at Fairview Mall.

20h ago

More Videos