Toronto police release new images, video of sex assault suspect

Toronto police have released new images and a video of a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault near the city’s downtown core on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Church Street and The Esplanade area shortly before 7 a.m. on April 19.

According to investigators, the suspect approached a victim from behind and forced them into an isolated area where they were sexually assaulted.

The assault was interrupted by pedestrians who intervened, and the suspect fled the area, police said.

He’s described as Black with a thin build and between the ages of 25 and 30. He is approximately five-foot-ten and was last seen wearing a green or grey jacket, grey hoodie, dark baggy pants and dark Nike shoes.

He was also carrying a black Lacoste backpack with white lettering and the green alligator logo.

On Wednesday police released new images and a video of the suspect.