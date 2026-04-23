Fairview Mall shooting suspect linked to $235K jewellery heist and stolen vehicle, police records show

Shocking gun violence in North York where a man was shot inside Fairview Mall. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation and the ongoing hunt for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2026 10:39 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2026 11:22 am.

CityNews has learned the man wanted for shooting a security guard during an alleged attempted jewellery store robbery at Fairview Mall is also tied to a string of serious offences in Durham Region — including a high‑value jewellery heist and an auto theft, investigators say, are directly connected.

New information obtained from Durham Regional Police (DRPS) shows Kyle Douglas Prouse, 53, the suspect Toronto police continue to search for, was previously involved in two major crimes in August 2023, including an auto theft in Pickering and a break-and-enter at a jewellery store near King Street West and Stevenson Road South in Oshawa.

According to DRPS, the stolen vehicle from the Pickering incident is believed to have been used to carry out the Oshawa break‑and‑enter, where Prouse is believed to have stolen more than $235,000 worth of jewellery.

Prouse remains at large following Tuesday’s mall shooting

Prouse is now being actively sought by local authorities after Toronto police officers were called to Fairview Mall on Tuesday, April 21, after a security guard was shot during what investigators allege was an attempted robbery at the Michael Hill jewellery store.

The guard was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside the mall and was rushed to the hospital. Police later identified Prouse as the suspect and released his photo to the public.

“Based on the information we have… it appears that the suspect attended the mall just before opening with the intent of robbing [the] jewellery store,” Inspector Kristy Smith told reporters on Tuesday. “As the suspect was fleeing, he was confronted by a member of the mall’s security team. During that interaction, the security guard was shot.”

Investigators say Prouse fled the scene and remains at large.

Toronto police continue to urge the public to avoid approaching Prouse and to call 911 immediately if he is spotted. Investigators believe he may still be armed.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Toronto police.

Police have identified the suspect of a Fairview Mall shooting as Kyle Douglas Prouse. (TPS/HO).
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