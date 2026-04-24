Police offering $25,000 reward in 2024 disappearance of Toronto mother

Halton police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Toronto mother Irma Galastica.

Galastica, 34, has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024 when she was seen at the Hamilton club Sankofa.

A CityNews investigation uncovered details from Galastica’s social media accounts that showed she had been at a gated home on a sprawling property in Burlington following the club. It’s her last known location, according to police.

She was initially reported missing by her landlord to Toronto police on Sept. 13, 2024. They later contacted Halton police for assistance in looking at the Burlington property who then took carriage of the investigation.

The home on Old York Road in Burlington was later investigated as a drug lab by Halton police.

“Irma has not been seen or heard from since, and we believe that foul play is a possibility,” shared Det. Mark Brewster. When asked if it was possible if Galastica was dead, Brewster said, “At this point, I’m hopeful that she’s still alive, but it is a possibility.”

The owner of the Burlington home, Eric Carpenter, has been identified by police as a person of interest in the disappearance of Galastica, but he has not been named a suspect.

Several sources told CityNews Carpenter left for Mexico City a week after Galastica disappeared and days before she was reported missing.

He is currently wanted on charges connected to the alleged drug lab, according to Halton police.

“I think it’s fair to say that that there are some circumstances that have taken place that would lead us to have a desire to speak to Mr. Eric Carpenter, to answer some questions that we have not yet answered, and we are making every attempt to try to locate Mr. Carpenter,” said Insp. Dwayne Perron.

The $25,000 reward offered by Halton police is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in her disappearance or credible details confirming her current location.

“Silence helps no one. Now is the time to speak up. It’s about standing up for someone who cannot speak for themselves. Irma is a person. Irma is a mother, and Irma is deeply loved. Please do the right thing,” said Halton Deputy Chief Jeff Hill.

Galastica is described as approximately five-foot-five with a medium build, olive skin tone, long black hair, small tattoos on her chest and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a light colored halter top, white shorts, black shoes and carrying a small black bag. Police say her appearance may have changed since her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police or Crime Stoppers.