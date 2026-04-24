Pickpocket rings targeting shoppers at Toronto Premium Outlets; police release video of suspects

Halton police released security footage of a suspect allegedly stealing a phone from the jacket pocket of a shopper in a 'distraction-style' operation along two other suspects.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 24, 2026 9:15 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2026 10:13 am.

Halton police say organized pickpocket crews have been targeting shoppers at Toronto Premium Outlets, stealing dozens of phones, wallets and bags in what investigators describe as fast, coordinated distraction thefts.

Police say 45 thefts have been reported at the Halton Hills mall so far this year, many involving groups working together to distract victims before slipping phones out of pockets or bags. Since November 2025, more than 70 cell phones have been reported stolen.

On March 22, officers responded to a report that two suspects had stolen a shopper’s phone around 4:55 p.m. Police located and arrested both individuals shortly after.

A 35‑year‑old Toronto man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. A 33‑year‑old woman from Montreal is also charged with theft under $5,000.

Police release video showing how thieves operate

Investigators have now released security video from an April 11 incident, hoping the public can help identify three additional suspects.

In the video, three suspects enter the store together and follow two women as they browse. One man picks up a pair of track pants, walks behind the victim and reaches into her jacket pocket, pulling out her phone and hiding it behind the clothing. He then discards the pants and walks out.

A second man uses clothing from a rack to block the victim’s view, while a woman appears to act as a lookout.

Investigators say these thefts are typically carried out by two or more people who watch for shoppers using their phones.

“These incidents happen incredibly fast,” police said, adding that the groups are highly coordinated.

Anyone with information about the suspects in the April 11 video is asked to contact Halton police.

Police say 45 thefts have been reported at the Halton Hills mall so far this year, many involving groups working together to distract victims before slipping phones out of pockets or bags. Photo: Halton police.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police offering $25,000 reward in 2024 disappearance of Toronto mother

Halton police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Toronto mother Irma Galastica. Galastica, 34, has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024 when she was seen at the Hamilton...

15m ago

'Get the f**k out of my country': Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police say they've charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an "elderly individual" in an apparent hate-motivated incident captured on video near Turtle Island School on Wednesday...

16m ago

OPP detachment to be built at Ontario Place to support upload of Gardiner, DVP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is set to built at Ontario Place to support the upload of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the City of Toronto to the province. The...

12m ago

Teen stabbed inside Brampton Centennial high school, suspect in custody

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed inside a Brampton high school on Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown. Peel Regional Police (PRP) say officers were called around...

updated

47m ago

Top Stories

Police offering $25,000 reward in 2024 disappearance of Toronto mother

Halton police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of Toronto mother Irma Galastica. Galastica, 34, has been missing since Aug. 31, 2024 when she was seen at the Hamilton...

15m ago

'Get the f**k out of my country': Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police say they've charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an "elderly individual" in an apparent hate-motivated incident captured on video near Turtle Island School on Wednesday...

16m ago

OPP detachment to be built at Ontario Place to support upload of Gardiner, DVP

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is set to built at Ontario Place to support the upload of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the City of Toronto to the province. The...

12m ago

Teen stabbed inside Brampton Centennial high school, suspect in custody

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed inside a Brampton high school on Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown. Peel Regional Police (PRP) say officers were called around...

updated

47m ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
'Distraction-style' pickpocket theft caught on camera targeting shopper

Halton police released security footage of a suspect allegedly stealing a phone from the jacket pocket of a shopper in a 'distraction-style' operation along two other suspects.

3h ago

0:35
Ticketmaster removes resale tickets ahead of Ontario price cap

Ticketmaster Canada said it has removed resale tickets off their site and will relist them next week to adhere to Ontario's new law placing a price cap on ticket resales.

2h ago

2:31
City takes over repair work at notorious East York apartment building

The City of Toronto has taken remedial action against the landlord of an East York apartment building. As Erica Natividad explains, the city is stepping in to oversee long-overdue repair work which it says will be charged back to the owner.

18h ago

1:17
DVP off-ramp to re-open ahead of schedule after months of construction

When it comes to Toronto construction projects, the words 'ahead of schedule' aren’t heard very often, but the City’s chief engineer says that’s the case with work on the southbound DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street.

23h ago

0:34
WestJet will now be charging more for checked baggage

WestJet announced it will be raising its fees for checked baggage as various Canadian airlines adjust their pricing amid rising fuel costs.

April 23, 2026 12:36 pm EST EST

More Videos