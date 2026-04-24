Cold, windy and wet Saturday in store for Toronto before sunshine returns Sunday

After a week of sunshine and temperatures reaching the double digits, the GTA is expected to end off the week with some clouds and cooler temperatures.

By Lucas Casaletto and Michelle Mackey

Posted April 24, 2026 12:44 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2026 12:55 pm.

It’s going to be a rainy and cool start to the weekend in Toronto, but the forecast is looking up in the days that follow.

Cooler, below seasonal temperatures are in place Friday and Saturday as a gusty east wind sets up off Lake Ontario. The surface temperatures of the water are about 4°C to 6°C, so with winds gusting 30-50 km/h off the lake on Saturday, it will be cooler for areas adjacent to the lake and a few degrees warmer inland.

We are also watching for rain to push in after midnight and continue through Saturday. It will be the heaviest in the morning with lingering showers through the afternoon for Toronto. Fifteen to 25 mm of rain is expected by the time this system moves out Saturday night.

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Daytime highs on Saturday will be around 8°C, with an evening low of around 4°C, so you’ll need a jacket and rain gear for any outdoor plans.

Sunday will see a big improvement with sunshine returning and a seasonal daytime high of around 13°C, great weather for Toronto Raptors’ fans heading to Jurassic Park for Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon. Monday also looks spectacular, with abundant sunshine and temperatures a few degrees warmer, at 15°C in Toronto.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

Rain on umbrella background, weather forecast and environmental concept. Photo: iStock/Getty.
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