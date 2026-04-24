It’s going to be a rainy and cool start to the weekend in Toronto, but the forecast is looking up in the days that follow.

Cooler, below seasonal temperatures are in place Friday and Saturday as a gusty east wind sets up off Lake Ontario. The surface temperatures of the water are about 4°C to 6°C, so with winds gusting 30-50 km/h off the lake on Saturday, it will be cooler for areas adjacent to the lake and a few degrees warmer inland.

We are also watching for rain to push in after midnight and continue through Saturday. It will be the heaviest in the morning with lingering showers through the afternoon for Toronto. Fifteen to 25 mm of rain is expected by the time this system moves out Saturday night.

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Daytime highs on Saturday will be around 8°C, with an evening low of around 4°C, so you’ll need a jacket and rain gear for any outdoor plans.

Sunday will see a big improvement with sunshine returning and a seasonal daytime high of around 13°C, great weather for Toronto Raptors’ fans heading to Jurassic Park for Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon. Monday also looks spectacular, with abundant sunshine and temperatures a few degrees warmer, at 15°C in Toronto.

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