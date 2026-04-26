Alexandre Boulerice to make announcement on Monday about political future

NDP MP for Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie Alexandre Boulerice rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2026 12:28 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2026 1:27 pm.

MONTREAL — Alexandre Boulerice, the federal MP for the Montreal riding of Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, is expected to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

A source within Québec solidaire suggests Boulerice plans to leave the NDP and run provincially with Québec solidaire in Gouin, a provincial riding located in Montreal.

He could aim to replace Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, former co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire, who has said he will leave politics at the end of his mandate.

Boulerice’s exit would leave the NDP with no MPs in Quebec and just five seats, all west of Ontario.

The last remaining Quebec MP from Jack Layton’s 2011 “Orange Wave,” Boulerice has voiced frustrations with the New Democratic Party, including disappointment over the role of French in the leadership race.

Ahead of Avi Lewis’ NDP leadership win, Boulerice said a move to Québec solidaire was under serious consideration, despite calls for him to stay in the NDP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2026.

–with files from Patrice Bergeron

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person dead, 1 in custody after fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A 41-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal accident on Highway 401 in Pickering early Sunday morning. Provincial police say a pickup truck was travelling in the wrong direction on the...

updated

12m ago

Liberals must show results in spring economic update: former PBO

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will be under pressure to show results from his economic agenda when his government tables an update to its fiscal outlook on Tuesday. The spring economic statement...

31m ago

Carney, Eby lament 'senseless' violence of Vancouver festival attack one year later

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the sorrow of the deadly attack at Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Day festival a year ago today has been shared by the entire country. Carney says in a statement released...

2h ago

Iran's top diplomat briefly returns to Pakistan but Trump says the sides can talk by phone

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran 's foreign minister briefly visited Islamabad again on Sunday as Pakistan's political and military leadership scrambled to reignite ceasefire negotiations between Tehran and Washington,...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 person dead, 1 in custody after fatal crash on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

A 41-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal accident on Highway 401 in Pickering early Sunday morning. Provincial police say a pickup truck was travelling in the wrong direction on the...

updated

12m ago

Liberals must show results in spring economic update: former PBO

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will be under pressure to show results from his economic agenda when his government tables an update to its fiscal outlook on Tuesday. The spring economic statement...

31m ago

Carney, Eby lament 'senseless' violence of Vancouver festival attack one year later

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the sorrow of the deadly attack at Vancouver's Lapu-Lapu Day festival a year ago today has been shared by the entire country. Carney says in a statement released...

2h ago

Iran's top diplomat briefly returns to Pakistan but Trump says the sides can talk by phone

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran 's foreign minister briefly visited Islamabad again on Sunday as Pakistan's political and military leadership scrambled to reignite ceasefire negotiations between Tehran and Washington,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Public appeal in extreme animal neglect case

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara is on the hunt for the previous owner of a dog found in severe neglect. David Zura reports.

18h ago

0:33
Double-digit temperatures return to end weekend

The rain moves out and sunshine returns for Sunday as do the warmer temperatures.

20h ago

2:10
Toronto Police search for three suspects after man killed in Etobicoke shooting

A man was gunned down while sitting in a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday night. Afua Baah has the latest on the investigation into the city's latest homicide.

22h ago

4:01
30-year-old man dead after Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are searching for three suspects after a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot in a residential Etobicoke neighbourhood on Friday night.

April 25, 2026 3:31 pm EST EST

2:36
Youth charged in alleged hate-motivated attack on Sikh man in Woodstock

Woodstock police have charged a youth after he allegedly harassed and assaulted an elderly man in an apparent hate-motivated incident on Wednesday morning. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

April 24, 2026 9:06 pm EST EST

More Videos