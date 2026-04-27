Sneak peek: What you can expect at FIFA Fan Festival Toronto

Toronto unveiled its plans for the FIFA Fan Fest, which will be a free ticketed event for soccer enthusiasts with a selection of VIP tickets that will be sold for up to $300.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 27, 2026 12:28 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2026 12:36 pm.

Less than a week after city council voted to scrap a proposed $10 admittance fee, the City is giving soccer fans a taste of what they can expect at the upcoming FIFA Fan Festival, releasing programing highlights and renderings.

General admission may now be free, but that doesn’t mean you can just saunter into the 22-day event at the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway.

The City says tickets are required in advance “to support capacity management, safety planning and the overall event experience.”

“Tickets will provide full-day access to match broadcasts, performances and activities,” the City said in a release.

The City will also reserve 500 tickets per day for community distribution through local youth and community organizations.

Three distinct premium packages will also be offered at prices ranging from $100 to $300 (+tax and fees).

Tickets are available starting May 6. Learn more here.

The festival takes place over 22 days from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19 — aligning with tournament match days. Check the schedule here.

Artist rendering of FIFA Fan Festival Toronto. City of Toronto.

‘The World in a City’

FIFA Fan Festival Toronto will feature 46 live match broadcasts alongside performances, cultural programming, and art and food that reflect Toronto as “The World in a City,” the release states.

A supergroup of top local DJs and musicians, fronted by Toronto-based hip-hop legend Kardinal Offishall, will assure the festival’s stage pulsates throughout the course of the tournament. Check the lineup here.

“The festival will feature live music, cultural showcases and community programming that celebrate both the tournament’s global teams and Toronto’s diverse communities,” the City said.

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‘Keeping this free was important’: Mayor Chow

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow pushed to keep the festival free, and council agreed, voting 18-3 in favour of nixing a proposed $10 admittance fee.

“Keeping this free was important, so everyone has the opportunity to take part and feel part of this historic moment,” Chow said. “This is an opportunity to showcase Toronto as a safe, affordable and caring city, while creating space for communities to connect and celebrate together.”

Toronto is among 16 cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico that will host a combined 104 games during the expanded 48-team tournament.

Vancouver, which is also hosting the tournament, is set to hold a free fan festival with premium paid experiences.

Toronto’s $380 million budget for the soccer tournament includes funding from the federal and provincial governments, with FIFA previously estimating up to $940 million in economic output for the Greater Toronto Area.

Artist rendering of FIFA Fan Festival Toronto. City of Toronto.
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