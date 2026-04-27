Woman charged with stabbing another woman in Pickering

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 27, 2026 3:18 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2026 3:19 pm.

A woman has been charged with allegedly stabbing another woman in Pickering last Friday morning.

Durham police were called to the area of Kingston and Liverpool roads at 7:15 a.m.

It’s alleged two women got into an altercation. One of them allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the other.

The suspect attempted to flee the area but was located by police and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, but no further details about their relationship were released.

Deborah Leigh Anne Davies, 38, of no fixed address has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

She has been held for a bail hearing.

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