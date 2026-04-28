Man struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, critically injured

A man is critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Islington Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics rushed the man, believed to be around 50 years old, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Dundas is closed both ways at Islington for the collision investigation.