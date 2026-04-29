CN reports $1.15B first-quarter profit, down from $1.16B a year earlier
Posted April 29, 2026 8:21 am.
Last Updated April 29, 2026 9:50 am.
MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. reported a first-quarter profit of $1.15 billion compared with $1.16 billion a year earlier.
The railway says the profit amounted to $1.87 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.85 per diluted share in the same quarter last year when it had more shares outstanding.
On an adjusted basis, CN says it earned $1.80 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.85 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.
Revenue totalled $4.38 billion, down from $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year.
The railway says gross ton miles increased three per cent compared with a year earlier while revenue ton miles also gained three per cent.
CN’s operating ratio, its operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 64.6 per cent in its latest quarter compared with 63.4 per cent a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2026.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)
The Canadian Press