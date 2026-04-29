Hwy. 401 WB in Oshawa closed after multi-vehicle crash, diesel spill: OPP
Posted April 29, 2026 11:30 am.
Last Updated April 29, 2026 12:15 pm.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers say they’ve closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Courtice Road in Oshawa after a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a diesel spill.
The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at Harmony Road at around 9:12 a.m.
One driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
One of the vehicles involved was a commercial truck that had spilled diesel across all lanes.
The highway is closed at Courtice Road for a cleanup and is expected to reopen during the afternoon rush, police say.
Collison / Hwy Closed:— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 29, 2026
– #Hwy401 WB at Harmony Rd. #Oshawa
– Time: 9:12 a.m.
– 3 vehicles involved
– One driver transported to hospital with minor injuries.
– A CMV (straight truck) spilled diesel across all lanes.
– #Hwy401 WB is closed at Courtice Rd. for clean up
– Expected… pic.twitter.com/oa5Y3U2lUx