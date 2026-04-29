Hwy. 401 WB in Oshawa closed after multi-vehicle crash, diesel spill: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers say they’ve closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Courtice Road in Oshawa after a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a diesel spill.

The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at Harmony Road at around 9:12 a.m.

One driver has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One of the vehicles involved was a commercial truck that had spilled diesel across all lanes.

The highway is closed at Courtice Road for a cleanup and is expected to reopen during the afternoon rush, police say.