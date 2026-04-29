Man charged with trying to kill Trump at dinner took photo with knife in hotel, investigators say

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice, April 29, 2026, shows Cole Tomas Allen, left, inside his hotel room, on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Washington, using his cellphone to take a photograph of himself in the mirror. An enhanced version of the image is right. (Department of Justice via AP)

By Ed White, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2026 10:35 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2026 11:46 am.

The man charged with trying to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and kill President Donald Trump took a picture of himself in his hotel room just minutes earlier, outfitted with an ammunition bag, a shoulder gun holster and a sheathed knife, authorities said Wednesday in a new court filing.

Cole Allen wore black pants, a black shirt and a red tie as he snapped the image in his room at the Washington Hilton, where Trump and hundreds of journalists were meeting for a gala Saturday night, authorities say.

The 31-year-old from Torrance, California, was captured when he tried to race past security barricades near the hotel’s ballroom, prompting an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service agents tasked with safeguarding the event, investigators say.

New details emerged in a court filing made by prosecutors who want Allen to remain in custody. A hearing is set for Thursday.

The government said Allen repeatedly made online checks to keep track of Trump’s status that night, including live coverage of the president exiting his vehicle at the Hilton hotel. Investigators said preset emails with an “Apology and Explanation” attachment were sent at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“He intended to kill and fired his shotgun while trying to breach security and attack his target. Put simply, the defendant poses an uncommonly serious danger to the community if released pending trial. The defendant’s lack of criminal history and other personal circumstances do not alter this conclusion,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Jones wrote.

Trump, a Republican, was uninjured. A Secret Service officer wearing a bullet-resistant vest was shot in the vest and survived.

Allen appeared in court on Monday and was charged with the attempted assassination of the president as authorities suggested an attack that disrupted one of Washington’s glitziest events had been planned for at least several weeks. He did not speak at length during the quick court appearance, as is customary. One of his lawyers, Tezira Abe, noted he had no criminal record and said he “is presumed innocent at this time.”

Trump was rushed off the stage by his security team Saturday night and appeared at the White House two hours later, still in his tuxedo.

“When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone,” he said. “They seem to think he was a lone wolf.”

An FBI affidavit filed Monday revealed other details about the planning behind the assault, with authorities alleging that Allen on April 6 reserved a room for himself at the Washington hotel where the event would be held weeks later under its typical tight security. He traveled by train cross-country from California, checking himself into the Washington Hilton a day before the dinner with a room reserved for the weekend.

Ed White, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

31m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

19m ago

Toronto man charged in 'ghost gun' probe after police link 3D‑printed firearms to multiple shootings

Toronto police say a months‑long investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of "ghost guns" has led to the arrest of a 28‑year‑old man and the seizure of dozens of prohibited firearm components,...

1h ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

57m ago

Top Stories

'Income is gone': Injured Brampton mom says thousands in GoFundMe funds vanished

A GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit a mother of 10 who was severely injured is under investigation by Durham Regional Police because the woman says she has yet to receive a majority of the funds raised. The...

SPEAKERS CORNER

31m ago

Retired TPS homicide detective Hank Idsinga's new memoir sheds light on 'racism and dysfunction' in policing

Warning: This story contains offensive language, discretion is advised As the former head of homicide for Toronto police, Hank Idsinga was instrumental in solving some of the city's most notorious crimes. His...

19m ago

Toronto man charged in 'ghost gun' probe after police link 3D‑printed firearms to multiple shootings

Toronto police say a months‑long investigation into the manufacturing and trafficking of "ghost guns" has led to the arrest of a 28‑year‑old man and the seizure of dozens of prohibited firearm components,...

1h ago

Toronto cop accused in 'Project South' corruption probe to stay behind bars after review

A Toronto police constable accused of leaking information to criminals in a wide-reaching corruption case will stay behind bars after a bail review in Ontario's Superior Court. Const. Timothy Barnhardt...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Rainfall expected to last through next week in Toronto

Toronto is in for a rainy week as showers are expected to last throughout the next few days.

3h ago

1:34
Drone footage captures massive fire at Toronto Yacht Club

Aerial footage captured the massive fire that erupted at the Toronto Yacht Club, where firefighters were seen battling the blaze.

4h ago

3:47
3-alarm fire rips through Toronto Humber Yacht Club

A fire at the Toronto Humber Yacht Club gutted the clubhouse on Wednesday but no injuries were reported. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in.

2h ago

2:43
Temperatures tumble again starting tomorrow

Temperatures will drop to below seasonal with some frost possible towards the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:28
Toronto trading card business owner suffers $36K loss after break-in

There have been a number of robberies and thefts targeting trading card businesses in the Greater Toronto Area. Nick Westoll visits an east-end shop that recently dealt with a major loss after a break-in.

18h ago

More Videos