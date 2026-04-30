Iran to play World Cup games in United States: FIFA president

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, April 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 30, 2026 1:54 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 2:42 pm.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says Iran will play World Cup games in the United States this summer, despite an ongoing war between the two nations.

Infantino made the remarks at the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, saying the reason Iran will participate is because soccer must unite people. 

“We have to bring people together,” he said. “It is my responsibility, it is our responsibility. Football unites the world, FIFA unites the world, you unite the world, we unite the world. 

“And we have to remember, always, that we have to be positive. We have to be smiling, we have to be happy. There are enough problems around the world, there are enough people who try to divide all over the world. If nobody tries to unite, what will happen to our world? We have to do it.”

Iran is the only nation among FIFA’s 211 members not at the meeting of global soccer officials. 

The head of the nation’s soccer body, Mehdi Taj, reportedly arrived in Toronto en route to the event before having his temporary resident visa revoked for his ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is a listed terrorist entity in Canada.

Iran, currently No. 21 in FIFA’s rankings, is in Group G at this summer’s World Cup alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. 

All three of the country’s games are scheduled to be played in the U.S., starting with a match against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. 

Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are co-hosting the expanded 48-team World Cup, which runs from June 11 through July 19. 

The tournament will include 104 games across 16 host cities, including Vancouver and Toronto. 

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