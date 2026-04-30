Man charged after alleged hate-motivated assault in College and Spadina area

Toronto police have arrested a 47-year-old man suspected of an allegedly hate-motivated assault in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area.

Police were called to the incident just after 5:15 p.m. on April 26.

The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face during an unprovoked interaction.

“The accused made anti-Black statements during the assault, a physical altercation ensued and the accused fled southbound on Spadina Avenue,” police said in a release regarding the incident.

Chris Meier, 47, of Toronto was arrested and charged with assault and failing to comply with probation.

The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.