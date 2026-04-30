Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after a late‑night fire at a commercial building in Mississauga was confirmed to be an arson, with up to four suspects seen fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to 3350 American Drive — near Pearson Airport — around 12:50 a.m. Thursday for reports of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they found part of the building burning. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, preventing the structure from being destroyed.

A fire investigator with Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services (MFES) confirmed with CityNews that the blaze was intentionally set.

According to PRP, early evidence suggests as many as four suspects, all described as males wearing dark clothing, used an accelerant to ignite the building before running from the area on foot. No injuries were reported.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, though police say the building remains standing.

Investigators are expected to remain on scene throughout the day. Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP.