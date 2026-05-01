Man and woman wanted in alleged distraction theft of elderly man

Toronto police are on the hunt for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a distraction theft investigation in Scarborough.

According to investigators, an unknown man and woman allegedly followed an elderly victim into a bank near Eglinton Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue on April 15 at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Police say the pair watched as the victim withdrew money and then followed the individual as they left the bank.

“The man squirted ketchup on the victim’s back and then walked away,” police explained in a press release. “The woman then approached the victim to help him in cleaning the back of his jacket.”

While the victim was being helped, police say the man and woman stole the victim’s money and then fled the area.

The man is described as having a heavy build and a short beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, black pants and light-coloured shoes.

The woman is described as having a slim build and dark hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a light-coloured coat, scarf, carrying a dark knapsack and wearing white shoes.

Investigators have released surveillance footage of the interaction and believe there may be other victims.