Susann Mayhead named president and CEO of Mercedes‑Benz Canada

MISSISSAUGA — Mercedes‑Benz Group AG has named veteran company executive Susann Mayhead as the new head of its Canadian operations, effective Friday.

Mayhead takes over as president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Canada from Andreas Tetzloff, who has chosen to leave the company at his own request.

Mayhead joined Daimler Financial Services in 2000 and held senior roles in Europe, the United States, and Canada.

She was appointed managing director and CEO of Mercedes‑Benz Financial Services for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg in 2021.

In 2023, Mayhead was appointed a member of the board of management for human relations and labour relations director at Mercedes‑Benz Mobility AG, where she most recently served.

Mercedes‑Benz Canada has about 250 employees and oversees a network of 57 authorized dealerships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

The Canadian Press