2 women accused of targeting elderly victims in distraction theft investigation: Toronto police

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating two women who are wanted in connection with a distraction theft investigation.

According to authorities, a man was approached by two women on April 5 as he sat in his car in the Scarborough area, near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police say the women distracted the victim by asking for directions. During that process, the victim’s gold necklace was allegedly removed from his neck and replaced with a fake one.

It’s unclear when the victim noticed that his jewelry had been taken, but police say the women fled the area in a black SUV.

Less than two weeks later, detectives received another report about one of the same suspects. Authorities say she attempted to remove a second victim’s gold chain near Ellesmere Road and Wye Valley Road, but was unsuccessful.

She has been identified as 37-year-old Victoria Miclescu of Toronto and is wanted on two charges, including theft over $5,000 and attempted theft.

Investigators are still working to identify the second woman from the April 5 theft and believe the pair are deliberately targeting elderly victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.