Modi’s party takes control of India’s West Bengal in key state election

Confetti is sprayed as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, waves to supporters upon his arrival at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters to celebrate victory in the recently held state assembly elections in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2026 6:34 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 11:08 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist party on Monday wrested control of the state of West Bengal, an opposition stronghold, in a key election.

The Election Commission of India released partial results showing the Bharatiya Janata Party won at least 124 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly, and was leading in 83 others. Final results are expected Monday evening.

It would be a significant breakthrough for Modi’s party, which had tried for years to dislodge the All India Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has never governed West Bengal, a politically influential state, where Banerjee — one of Modi’s most prominent critics — has held power since 2011.

Opposition parties have sharply criticized the polls in West Bengal after the Election Commission removed millions of voters from electoral rolls.

Three other states also took part in the latest election.

The South Asian country of more than 1.4 billion people has 28 states and eight federal territories. Staggered state elections are held at different times across India, with a few state polls scheduled almost every year.

India’s opposition faces a setback

The outcome in West Bengal is expected to boost Modi’s standing and strengthen his position midway through his third term in office. The 2024 national election forced his ruling party to rely on regional allies to form a government. He is expected to run for a record fourth term in 2029.

Addressing supporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Modi said the results pointed to the party’s widening appeal in a state where it had historically struggled to gain ground.

“A new chapter has been added to Bengal’s destiny,” Modi told a cheering crowd.

India’s opposition has struggled to mount a unified and sustained challenge to the BJP’s dominance nationwide.

Banerjee had emerged as one of Modi’s most prominent national rivals, particularly after positioning herself as a key leader to unite regional parties against the BJP. Her defeat is likely to weaken her leverage within an opposition bloc already divided by regional power struggles.

Film star-turned-politician scores breakthrough win

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, popular movie star Joseph Vijay, who launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party only two years ago, ousted the ruling DMK party. Tamil Nadu, one of India’s most developed states, has a history of electing movie stars to the top office.

In Kerala, another southern state, the Indian National Congress-led opposition defeated the ruling communist government, ending leftist rule in one of its last remaining strongholds.

Modi’s party also returned to power in the northeastern state of Assam for a third consecutive term.

Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press





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