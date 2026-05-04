Princess Eugenie and her husband announce they are expecting their 3rd child

FILE - Britain's Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, in London, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP, File) WPA Rota

By The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2026 6:30 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 9:46 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, announced Monday that they are expecting their third child.

Eugenie, the younger daughter of the former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, is set to give birth this summer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The couple’s two sons August, 5, and Ernest, 2, are “very excited” to welcome a new sibling to the family, and King Charles III is “delighted’’ with the news, the palace said.

Charles is the older brother of the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and Eugenie’s uncle.

The Associated Press

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