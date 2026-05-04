Toronto is escalating its fight against negligent landlords as Mayor Olivia Chow says long‑overdue repairs, pest control and safety work are finally underway at 500 Dawes Road, one of the city’s most notoriously neglected rental buildings.

Chow visited tenants in the Beaches–East York high‑rise on Monday, located near Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East, outlining how newly strengthened enforcement powers are being used to force action after years of deteriorating conditions.

“I will not tolerate slum landlords in our city,” Chow said during the visit.

“Our work at 500 Dawes is a message to all landlords that refuse to fix their buildings: the City will not stand by and allow it. We’re helping with the basics… These are things we take for granted but are denied to these tenants because their landlord refuses to fix them. All renters deserve safe and healthy living conditions.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks during a panel at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Ottawa on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

Repairs begin after years of neglect

The City has begun using its Remedial Action authority — a tool that allows Toronto to hire contractors to complete repairs and bill the landlord when the landlord refuses to comply with property standards orders.

Since Chow’s motion passed at council, both the City and the landlord have taken steps to address long‑standing issues at 500 Dawes, including pest control teams attending multiple times to address rodent and cockroach infestations; electrical repairs in stairwells and common areas; garbage cleanup and maintenance of garbage chutes; removal or repair of damaged carpeting in hallways, with new flooring planned; removal of derelict and abandoned vehicles from the property and ongoing monitoring of unsafe balconies and a closed parking garage, with Toronto Building working with the landlord on repairs.

Toronto Building currently has two open court matters related to unsafe balconies and the parking structure.

City officials say they are maintaining “continuous proactive engagement” with the landlord to ensure expectations are clear and compliance is enforced.

Landlord fined $200,000 for dozens of violations

The owner of 500 Dawes was recently fined $200,000 in an Ontario Court for failing to comply with property standards orders dating back to 2024. The case involved more than 40 violations, both inside the building and on the surrounding property.

The building has been the subject of City inspections and compliance orders for decades, with tenants reporting chronic pests, unsafe conditions, and poor maintenance. Despite repeated warnings, little progress was made until the City moved to strengthen its enforcement tools this year.

Chow’s motion — Cracking Down on Bad Landlords — directs staff to expedite the City’s framework for using Remedial Action. The Mayor has described 500 Dawes as both a test case and one of the most urgent examples of landlord neglect in Toronto.