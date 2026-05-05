Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged two Mississauga tow truck operators after a shocking incident caught on body cam, where two trucks believed to be racing to a collision scene lost control and plowed through an active police investigation late last year.

The footage — which police say shows the trucks speeding through residential streets, blowing stop signs and running red lights — was key to identifying the drivers. The video also captures the moment the trucks burst into the original crash site, with one slamming into a vehicle involved in the collision and the other narrowly missing both an officer and a pedestrian.

The chaos unfolded on Dec. 18, 2025, around 10:40 p.m., when officers responded to a collision at Mavis Road and The Queensway. As first responders were assisting those involved, two tow trucks — allegedly competing to secure the tow — approached the scene at high speed.

Police say both drivers lost control, crashing directly through the active investigation area.

One truck struck a vehicle from the initial collision. The second swerved, narrowly avoiding an officer and a bystander before both drivers fled the scene at high speed, showing what police describe as “a complete disregard for public safety.”

No injuries were reported.

Two Mississauga men arrested, police say

Investigators canvassed the area and located CCTV footage showing the trucks moments before the crash. The video, now circulating online, shows the vehicles barrelling through neighbourhood streets, ignoring traffic signals and weaving dangerously through residential areas.

“We’ve all seen tow trucks driving like fools, but this was next level,” said PRP Const. Tyler Bell. “Instead of stopping to see if they hurt anybody, they took off again, driving like maniacs.”

Following a months‑long investigation, officers arrested Abdulaziz Omar, 30, and Bilal Nofal, 30, both of Mississauga. The men face a long list of charges, including dangerous operation; failure to stop after an accident; tow truck driver – fail to comply with prescribed requirements and standards; and tow truck driver – engage in prohibited practice.

Peel Regional Police are reminding residents to report any dangerous tow truck activity they see.