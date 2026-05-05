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Toronto, GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday, highest since 2022

FILE - A gas price is displayed as a customer holds a fuel pump nozzle before filling up her vehicle's gas tank at a gas station, in Lincolnshire, Ill., Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 5, 2026 9:35 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2026 10:35 am.

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations.

CityNews’ historical data shows Greater Toronto Area (GTA) gas prices have surged from the mid‑160s in mid‑April to the high‑180s, and now to 195.9 cents per litre in early May. The last time drivers saw numbers this high was nearly four years ago, in June 2022, when global energy markets were reeling from post-COVID-19 pandemic demand and international supply shocks.

Roger McKnight with En-Pro International tells CityNews that Toronto gas prices were initially forecast at 190.9 cents a litre, but cited “a significant jump in the retail margin” that will instead see the price of gas increase 10 cents.

The latest hike continues a steady upward trend that has defined the spring fuel market. Gas prices have climbed sharply since late April, with multiple daily increases of three to seven cents as global supply pressures and refining costs continue to squeeze consumers.

Why prices keep climbing

Fuel markets have been under sustained pressure this spring.

Global crude prices have been rising amid ongoing geopolitical instability, including supply concerns tied to Iran, which sent shockwaves through international energy markets in April. Those disruptions have filtered directly into North American wholesale prices, which heavily influence what drivers pay at the pump in Ontario.

Related:

Seasonal factors are also at play. Spring typically brings higher demand and refinery maintenance cycles, both of which push up the cost of producing gasoline.

The federal government’s temporary pause on the 10‑cent‑per‑litre excise tax, introduced April 20 to offset the Iran‑related price spike, has done little to counteract the upward momentum. While the tax break remains in effect until Labour Day, rising crude prices and increased demand have largely absorbed the relief.

Forecasts remain uncertain, but analysts warn that continued geopolitical tension and seasonal demand could keep prices elevated through May.

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