BMO Field in Toronto to host NCAA football game in the 2027 season

For the first time ever, a NCAA college football game will be played at Toronto’s BMO Field.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Thursday that BMO Field will host a game between Syracuse University and Wake Forest University next summer.

The game is scheduled to take place during Week 0 of the 2027 college football season and will likely be played on either August 28 or 29. It will coincide with the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

The field is the home stadium of the Toronto F.C. and Toronto Argonauts.

“BMO Field is excited to once again diversify our lineup of events at the stadium, bringing the electricity of U.S. college football to Toronto just a year after hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said Chris Shewfelt, VP Business Operations, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE).

The game will be one of Wake Forest’s home games and will serve as a conference match-up between the two teams.

Wake Forest, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, finished 8th in conference in 2025 while Syracuse, based in upstate New York, finished last in the ACC.

The match-up will air nationally on either ABC or ESPN.

“We’re grateful to Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for hosting this college football game in Toronto to kick off the 2027 season and look forward to collaborating with them on future details,” said Kristen Shaver, ESPN Director of Events and Football Operations.

Additional details, including the official game name, kickoff time, and ticket information, is expected to be announced at a later date.