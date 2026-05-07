Lionel Messi’s return to draw record crowd ahead of Toronto FC match at BMO Field

Lionel Messi's presence is expected to generate a city‑wide surge similar to his last visit in Toronto. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 7, 2026 11:12 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 11:18 am.

Toronto FC is bracing for the largest crowd in club history this Saturday as global superstar Lionel Messi returns to BMO Field with Inter Miami — a matchup that has triggered unprecedented demand.

Just under 45,000 tickets have been distributed for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on May 9, the club says, marking not only a record‑setting attendance for TFC but also the club’s final home game before BMO Field transitions into FIFA World Cup 2026 mode.

Messi’s presence is expected to generate a city‑wide surge similar to his last visit, when Toronto’s waterfront, transit corridors and Liberty Village were packed with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Argentine soccer legend. This weekend’s crowd is projected to be even larger.

Photo courtesy: Toronto FC/MLSE.

New entry points as BMO Field prepares for World Cup 2026

TFC says fans will encounter new entry and exit points that reflect the stadium’s evolving World Cup footprint.

  • Gate 1 has moved to the northeast corner of the World Cup stadium perimeter.
  • Gate 3 is now located on the southeast corner.
  • Gate 5 remains unchanged and will continue to serve premium ticket holders.

Supporters must enter through the gate listed on their ticket, and the club is urging fans to arrive earlier than usual to avoid bottlenecks.

Transit boost — and major road closures

Metrolinx will operate additional GO Transit service along both the Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines to help manage the massive influx of fans.

But the city is warning of significant traffic disruptions: The Don Valley Parkway will be fully closed from Highway 401 to the Gardiner Expressway — including the Jarvis Street ramp — from Friday through Sunday for spring maintenance.

With limited parking at Exhibition Place and a major expressway offline, fans are strongly encouraged to take public transit.

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