Man wanted in connection to downtown sexual assault

Photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the Yonge Street and College Street area on May 5, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 7, 2026 3:34 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the victim was in a retail store on May 5, 2026, when they were approached and sexually assaulted by a man just after 5:30 p.m., who then fled the scene.

Police describe the man as approximately five feet eight with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with grey sleeves, grey shorts, black and white shoes, a black t-shirt with a Creemore spring beer logo on the front, and sunglasses. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

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