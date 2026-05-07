Man wanted in connection to downtown sexual assault

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the victim was in a retail store on May 5, 2026, when they were approached and sexually assaulted by a man just after 5:30 p.m., who then fled the scene.

Police describe the man as approximately five feet eight with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with grey sleeves, grey shorts, black and white shoes, a black t-shirt with a Creemore spring beer logo on the front, and sunglasses. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.