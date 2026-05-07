Nigerian army says it rescued some children abducted from an orphanage last month

By Dyepkazah Shibayan, The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2026 6:25 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 6:37 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Seven children and two women abducted by gunmen at an orphanage last month in the north-central region of Nigeria have been rescued by troops, the country’s army said on Wednesday.

Authorities in Kogi state said gunmen attacked an Islamic orphanage that was operating illegally and abducted 23 pupils in an “isolated area” of Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, on April 26. Fifteen of those abducted were immediately rescued.

The troops intercepted and recovered the victims within a forest area in the state, army spokesman Hassan Abdullahi said in a statement.

“The rescued victims comprised five boys, two girls, and two adult females, believed to be the wives of the proprietor of the orphanage,” Abdullahi said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Armed groups attack schools and abduct students because they are seen as strategic in drawing attention and exacting huge ransoms, according to analysts. Several hundred students have been kidnapped across Nigeria.

Dyepkazah Shibayan, The Associated Press

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