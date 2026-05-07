Russia says Ukraine launched a major drone attack after Moscow shunned ceasefire offer

People walk in front of Victory Day poster walking from closed for entry Red Square decorated for the celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II, in Moscow, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, backdropped by the Spasskaya Tower on the right. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted May 7, 2026 4:39 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 5:56 am.

Russian air defenses shot down 347 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday, in what appeared to be a major attack after Moscow spurned Kyiv’s ceasefire earlier in the week and tension mounted over Russia’s upcoming Victory Day celebrations.

Incoming drones were destroyed over 20 Russian regions, including Moscow, according to the Defense Ministry, in Ukraine’s second-biggest aerial attack since Russia’s all-out invasion more than four years ago. The largest was last March when it launched 389 drones.

The attack came ahead of Russia’s most important secular holiday, when it marks the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Russian authorities have declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine for Friday and Saturday.

Ukraine had responded to that with its own suspension of hostilities from midnight Tuesday. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow disregarded the goodwill gesture and launched fresh attacks.

“Russia has not stopped any type of its military activity. Unfortunately, it has not stopped. Ukraine will act symmetrically,” Zelenskyy said in his regular evening video address Wednesday.

Tension has grown as Russia’s Victory Day celebrations approach and U.S.-led peace efforts gain no traction.

All mobile internet access and text messaging services will be shut down in the Russian capital on May 9, state media reported Thursday, citing the country’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

Also, a traditional parade in Moscow won’t feature the usual tanks, missiles and other military equipment for the first time in nearly two decades.

Russian authorities say they are concerned about possible Ukrainian attacks, as Kyiv has expanded its long-range drone and missile capabilities.

The Russian Defense Ministry cited the “current operational situation” as a reason for excluding military equipment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for the scaled-back celebrations and tighter security in Moscow, accusing Kyiv of “terrorist activity,” in an apparent reference to the drone strikes.

The restrictions will include websites on the Russian government’s so-called “white list,” a group of state-approved online services that are kept available during the country’s increasingly common connectivity blackouts.

Home internet and Wi-Fi will be unaffected, officials said.

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 92 of the 102 drones Russia launched overnight, the military said.

Russia maintains a significant advantage in drone numbers, regularly deploying hundreds in a single attack.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press


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